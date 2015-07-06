Fashion's Newest It Bag Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Ever since we saw the Fendi Micro bags on the spring/summer 2015 runway, we've hardly been able to think of anything else. The ultra small handbag soon became a must-have accessory for fashion girls. And even though the petite carryalls were first presented as charms to a regular handbag, they're strong enough to stand on their own (despite their diminuitive size). Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best micro minis big enough just for the essentials.
Micro Mini Bags
Three Floor $265 SHOP IT
Topshop $48 SHOP IT
Coach $295 SHOP IT
Gunas New York $165 SHOP IT
Nastygal $68 SHOP IT
Forever 21 $23 SHOP IT
Rebecca Minkoff $335 SHOP IT
Zara $60 SHOP IT
Philipp Plein $948 SHOP IT