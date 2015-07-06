Fashion's Newest It Bag Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Jul 06, 2015 @ 9:45 am

Ever since we saw the Fendi Micro bags on the spring/summer 2015 runway, we've hardly been able to think of anything else. The ultra small handbag soon became a must-have accessory for fashion girls. And even though the petite carryalls were first presented as charms to a regular handbag, they're strong enough to stand on their own (despite their diminuitive size). Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best micro minis big enough just for the essentials.

Micro Mini Bags 

