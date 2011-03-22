Shop the Look: Cinched White Dresses

This weekend, Kate Winslet attended a charity gala in London wearing a white Max Chaoul dress tied with a bold black sash. Zoe Saldana rocked a similar look a few months ago, when she wore a MaxMara frock with a ruffled neckline. With the first day of spring upon us and sunny skies in the future, this is the perfect look to kick off the season, which is why we rounded up our favorite cinched white dresses to get you in the mood for spring. Click through to see frocks by Issa, DKNY, See by Chloe, and more.

