Shop the Look: The Bachelorette Star Desiree Hartsock's Silver Bracelet

Desiree Hartsock is handing out roses on The Bachelorette this season, and we’re paying extra attention to her fashion and style on the show—we even pulled in past Bachelorette Emily Maynard to comment on her fave Desiree looks. One thing that caught our eye last night? The silver and topaz cuff the aspiring bridal designer wore during the Mr. America competition. The design, the “Adora” cuff, is by Canadian brand KV Bijou, and is available for under $100. Shop the style for $95 at kvbijou.com.

Plus, click below to see the outfits Maynard loves the most so far this season on The Bachelorette.

