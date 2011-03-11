Shop the Look: Amanda Seyfried’s Red Riding Hood Cape

Red Riding Hood hits theaters this weekend, and as the main character, Valerie, Amanda Seyfried spends much of the movie traipsing through the woods in a stunning, scarlet cape. While the dramatic piece looks amazing on film, a floor-sweeping style might be a bit much for everyday wear. That’s why we rounded up some shorter, sportier styles, for a street-friendly look that still offers a dose of fairytale fun. Check out our favorite red capes from Topshop, Alexander McQueen, and See by Chloe in the gallery.