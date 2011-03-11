Shop the Look: Amanda Seyfried’s Red Riding Hood Cape

Courtesy Photo
Caitlin Petreycik
Mar 11, 2011 @ 6:06 pm

Red Riding Hood hits theaters this weekend, and as the main character, Valerie, Amanda Seyfried spends much of the movie traipsing through the woods in a stunning, scarlet cape. While the dramatic piece looks amazing on film, a floor-sweeping style might be a bit much for everyday wear. That’s why we rounded up some shorter, sportier styles, for a street-friendly look that still offers a dose of fairytale fun. Check out our favorite red capes from Topshop, Alexander McQueen, and See by Chloe in the gallery.

