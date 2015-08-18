14 Reasons Why We're Falling for Preppy-Chic Loafers

Caroline Vazzana
Aug 18, 2015 @ 9:00 am
Despite 90+ degree temps, we've shifted our focus from summer fashion to fall—more specifically, fall shoes. Loafers are perfect for fall. As a preppy-chic alternative to boots, loafers can be worn solo on warmer days or with tights and socks when temperatures dip. From metallic finishes to tasseled accents, we’ve rounded up 14 of our favorite variations of the classic leather shoe. 

Loafers 

