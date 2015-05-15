Little White Dresses + Summery Accessories = Memorial Day Perfection

Memorial Day Weekend is just a week away, and in honor of the official start of the summer season, we curated a selection of the chicest little white dresses. From delicate lace styles to streamlined silhouettes and flirty shapes, such as the Rebecca Taylor dress above ($450, rebeccataylor.com), you'll find a perfect LWD that will kick your little black dress to the curb. Keep scrolling to shop!
Get the Look
1. H&M, $70; hm.com.
2. Tibi, $298; tibi.com.
3. SEA, $485; net-a-porter.com.
4. River Island, $76; riverisland.com.
5. Whistles, $195; shopbop.com.
6. Vivienne Westwood Anglomania, $685; net-a-porter.com.
7. Rebecca Minkoff, $248; rebeccaminkoff.com.
8. Topshop, $135; topshop.com.
Essential Extras
What's so great about a little white dress? It's a blank canvas. You can dress it up, dress it down, and restyle it time and time again.
Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): A.P.C. Atelier de Production et de Création denim jacket, $295; net-a-porter.com. Karen Walker sunglasses, $250; shopbop.com. Hirotaka earrings, $625; barneys.com. Mango clutch, $50; mango.com. J. Crew sandals, $178; jcrew.com.
For more flirty white pieces perfect for summer, click through the gallery below: