Shop Lea Michele's Glee Look!

Ramey Photo; Courtesy of Macy s
Guess who shops at Macy's? Lea Michele’s Glee character Rachel Berry! The actress slipped into a puff-sleeve baby pink dress from Karl Lagerfeld's collection for Macy's Impluse department while shooting scenes for Glee in Los Angeles this week. The style just hit stores a few weeks ago, and is available online for $119 at Macys.com. For more looks, see the entire Karl Lagerfeld for Macy's line in the gallery.
