6 Excuses to Start Wearing Knits (Even When It's Not Cold Out)

Transitioning from summer to fall can be a tricky endeavor. Not only are there a whole new host of trends to try out, but there's the change in weather of course. Enter knits: our trusty friend in all sorts of weather conditions and perhaps the best way to transition your wardrobe from the last few warm days of September to the chills of October. Wear them alone or as layers for really cold days. Shop our knit picks (aka wardrobe must-haves) in every silhouette that you can wear all season long.

A comfy cable knit sweater in the perfect fall rust. Throw this over a slip dress or layer it under a great robe coat.

Theory sweater, $355; theory.com

This cropped silhouette will get you through those in-between months.

Zara trousers, $50; zara.com

Everyone needs a sweater dress this fall. Wear this heather gray one by itself, and when it gets frigid out, with your favorite coat.

Raey dress, $562; matchesfashion.com

This ribbed pencil skirt can be molded to every season, depending on how you style it.

Topshop skirt, $68; topshop.com

Layer this cropped sweater over a tank or a fun printed dress—it will keep you warm while adding bold color to your wardrobe.

Vivienne Westwood Anglomania crop sweater, $480; net-a-porter.com

Not only is this tank a layering necessities, but you can make it work every month of the year.

H&M tank, $25; hm.com

