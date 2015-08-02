Snag Kendall Jenner's Favorite Tank For Only $15

Call it the Kendall Jenner effect, but every time we write about her off-duty look of the day (which, we have to admit, is a lot), we fall for her style all over again. And after what seems like a lifetime of chronicling her every move, we've found the piece that essentially serves as the building block of her street-style wardrobe: the tank.

The girl simply loves her tanks. She wears them with high-waist skinnies or with leggings (much to our chagrin) while running errands, during shopping sprees, and avoiding the paparazzi. And the best part? Designed by Italian clothing company Brandy Melville, they ring in at just $15 each. The teen-beloved brand follows a one-size-fits-all mantra, delivering tees, tanks, dresses, and more, that are as wearable as they are basic. And if they have Jenner's endorsement, then that's good enough for us.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from left): Kaya tank, $14; brandymelville.com. Sachi halter, $15; brandymelville.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from left): Donilyn tank, $16; brandymelville.com. Joanne tank, $15; brandymelville.com.

