Shop Jennifer Hudson's Purple Dress!
Getty Images; Courtesy Photo
Jennifer Hudson stopped by the Dancing With the Stars studio last night to debut her song "Don't Look Down" from her new I Remember Me album during the results show. She wore a shiny purple satin-crepe dress by Victoria Beckham for the occasion, and you can score the same look! The frock, which features a black grosgrain belt, is available at Net-a-Porter.com for $3,220. And Hudson is no stranger to bright, bold colors--earlier this year she made headlines with the tangerine Versace gown she selected for the 2011 Academy Awards.
MORE:• We're Obsessed! If Price Didn't Matter...• Play Instant Stylist• All Victoria Beckham News!