Shop It: Rebecca Minkoff's New Crowd-Sourced Handbag

Getty; Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 09, 2011 @ 1:30 pm

Rebecca Minkoff tapped Polyvore's fashion-savvy users to design her latest bag! From over 6,500 entries, Minkoff selected the top 10 creations before asking her Facebook fans to choose the winner. This $395 croc-stamped studded clutch came out on top, and Minkoff debuted the style at Saks Fifth Avenue last night. "This one's for my downtown romantics," the designer told InStyle.com. "It’s super practical and can hold all the essentials but is also chic enough for evening too." Pick one up at Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks.com starting today.

