Shop InStyle's Instant Outfit Updates Boutique on OpenSky

courtesy photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 02, 2013 @ 3:11 pm

With a new year, we’re bringing you a new collection for InStyle’s OpenSky boutique! And since we’re in the spirit of thinking fresh, we’re featuring items that will give your outfit that extra pop of something special. Check out our Instant Outfit Updates collection now to see this blue crystal rope necklace by Adia Kibur, Steve Madden’s velvet pumps, and more outfit-changing statement items. Head over to our boutique opensky.com/instyle to shop!

