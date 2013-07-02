Shop InStyle's Celebrity Looks for Less Featured on The Today Show!

Your morning talk shows getting a dose of InStyle! Today at 8:45 AM EST, our Senior Beauty Market Editor Kahlana Barfield will be stopping by the set of The Today Show, where she'll be giving tips on how to recreate looks worn by Jessica Chastain and Rosario Dawson for under $100. With chic offerings from Zara, Topshop, Macy's, and more, you'll be able to pull off red carpet ensembles at real-life prices! Tune in to NBC at 8:45 AM to catch Kahlana's appearance, then scroll down to see where you can shop each featured look from head to toe.

Stacy Keibler's Blue JumpsuitOn Our Model: A/X Armani Exchange Jumpsuit, $59; armaniexchange.com.JCPenney shoes, $30; jcpenney.com.Express clutch, $40; express.com.Topshop necklace, $30; topshop.com.

Rosario Dawson's Floral SundressOn Our Model: Bar Dress, $79, macys.com.Zara Blazer, $90; zara.com.JCPenney Bag, $75; jcpenney.com.Zara Shoes, $30; zara.com.Club Monaco Belt, $80; clubmonaco.com.

Jessica Chastain's Cobalt Blue DressOn Our Model: Calvin Klein Dress, $90; macys.com.JCPenney Bracelets, $36 each; jcpenney.com.Steve Madden Shoes, $80; stevemadden.com.Zara Clutch, $50; zara.com.

Olivia Munn's Chic City GetupOn Our Model: American Eagle Tee, $25; americaneagle.com.Express Jeans, $70; express.com.Aldo Shoes, $100; aldo.com.American Eagle Sunglasses, $16; americaneagle.com.American Eagle Necklace, $16; americaneagle.com.American Eagle Bangles, $20; americaneagle.com.Big Buddha Bag, $99; macys.com.

Plus, see the summer pieces our editors are loving, all under $100.

