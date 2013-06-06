Shop InStyle’s Best Beauty Buys Featured on The Today Show

Move over, infomercials—today, we're giving a new meaning to as-seen-on-TV shopping! Our Senior Beauty Market Editor Kahlana Barfeld is stopping by the set of The Today Show this morning, where she'll be showing off some of the winning products from the 2013 Best Beauty Buys. Catch her appearance on NBC this morning to see the best hair, makeup, and manicure picks of the year, and scroll down to see where you can pick up the featured products.

Best Lipstick: Tom Ford Beauty Lip Color, $48; nordstrom.com.Best 2-in-1 for Cheeks: Urban Decay Naked Flushed Palette, $30; sephora.com.Best Self-Tanner: Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads, $45; sephora.com.Best Special Effects Polish: Nails Inc. Magnetic Polish, $16; sephora.com.Best Styling Product: John Freida Frizz Ease Sheer, $10; cvs.com.

Browse the full Best Beauty Buys database.

