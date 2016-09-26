Shop The Jewelry Collection by InStyle—See the Chic New Pieces Here!
Boots and coats are great wardrobe staples, but they're often the priciest investment pieces for fall. For an instant wardrobe update this season—that won't cost a small fortune—we're turning to of-the-moment accessories, like ear climber earrings and layered necklaces.
That's where InStyle's HSN-exclusive jewelry line comes into play. Last spring, we launched The Jewelry Line by InStyle, a line of smart, modern pieces for everyday wear. Now, we're excited to announce the line's newest additions, available right now at hsn.com.
For an editor-tested tutorial on styling the line's timeless pieces, we've enlisted InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown (who is wearing some of the pieces, below).
Tune into HSN today (Sept. 27) at 1 p.m. ET to hear from Barfield-Brown about her favorites from the line, which she says are "available at accessible price points, so you can have fun trying this season's the hottest trends." Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites from the collection below:
"It's a Wrap" Box-Chain Necklace, $100; hsn.com
"In Line" Baguette and Round Climber Earrings, $25; hsn.com
"Scale Up" Crystal Cuff Climber Earrings, $25; hsn.com
"Baguette About It" Crystal 3-in-1 Layer Necklace, $35 (originally $50); hsn.com
"Baguette Spear" Pavé Crystal Necklace, $60 (originally $80); hsn.com
"The Fix" Bolt-Design Bangle Bracelet, $70 (originally $80); hsn.com
"The Fringe" Mesh Fringe Bracelet, $70 (originally $80); hsn.com