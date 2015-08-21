You Can Finally Shop HAY's Danish Home Designs on American Shores

We were clamoring at the door of the MoMA Design Store in downtown N.Y.C. this week, eager to check out the newly launched HAY mini-market—an impossible-to-resist, affordable collection of stationery, tabletop, bedding and other assorted home goodies from the Danish design firm helmed by husband and wife team Rolf and Mette Hay. We spotted (and fell for) the first mini market in Milan in 2014, and since then others have sprung up in Paris, London and Tokyo. At last they've come to our doorstep.

“When I traveled as a backpacker thirteen years ago, I’d go into the night markets in Thailand where you’d find everything from pencils to bicycles,” says Mette, who walked us through the shelves of 230 products, from patterned pillows and goblets printed with hot pink squares to neon tea towels. “I loved emerging from the chaos with three beautiful objects. That was the inspiration for this. I like to put unexpected items next to one another. Everything has a function but is made from nice materials that you’d be glad to decorate your home with.”

If you cannot make it to the Spring Street store where the pop up market will be through January 2016, you can shop a selection of what’s there online at momastore.org.

PHOTOS: MoMA Design Shop Has Launched a Mouthwatering Collection of Italian Homewares