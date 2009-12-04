Shop Gwyneth's Holiday Gift List

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of Hollywood's hottest stars, a doting mother of two and a taste-making fashionista. In her latest GOOP newsletter, the superstar takes time to offer up some insight on holiday giftsmake them personal, she says! Paltrow puts the thought back into holiday shopping with gifts that benefit charitable organizations, are eco-friendly or come with exclusive discounts. We love the monogrammed L.L. Bean tote, lookalike Chloe In Style dolls and perfectly charmed Ten Thousand Things necklace. See more of Paltrow's personalized holiday gifts at Goop.com.

 Joyann King