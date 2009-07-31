Shop For a Good Cause From The Comfort of Home

Today, the Hamptons crowd will skip the beach and head to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund's 12th annual Super Saturday event. Kelly Ripa and Blake Lively will join InStyle and Donna Karan to host what has been dubbed "the Rolls Royce of garage sales," where V.I.P. shoppers snap up must-haves from labels like Carolina Herrera, Louis Vuitton and Proenza Schouler. Want to get in on the deals and help raise money for the cause? QVC will broadcast live from the event from 2-4 p.m.—tune in for your chance to buy apparel, accessories and beauty products at amazing prices.

