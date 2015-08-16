11 Awesome Glamping Picks to Hit the Outdoors in Style

Love fresh air and the great outdoors, but not into roughing it? Then try "glamping," aka glamourous camping. Glamping is the fun and chich alternative to your traditional weekend in the woods. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite glamping items to get you in the mood.

You could wear this backpack on a hike or to brunch.

Madewell backpack, $148; madewell.com

Go hiking in these or just look the part.

Prada hiking boots, $790; barneys.com

Looks great layered with other personal necklaces.

Pamela Love arrowhead necklace, $185; shopbop.com

For chilly nights by the campfire.

Lemlem blanket poncho, $265; net-a-porter.com

Lakes, ponds, rivers—you're prepared.

We Are Handsome swimsuit, $254; wearehandsome.com

Made for hands-free hiking or a busy day of shopping.

Ralph Lauren leather belt bag, $295; ralphlauren.com

Cozy up with this adorable cardi.

Campfire bear sweater, $385; grantedclothing.com

The bright orange really shows off a tan.

Asos camping sandals, $54; asos.com

Such a classic and keeps the sun off your face, too.

Panama hat, $58; jcrew.com

Bonus: Looks cute with heels post-camping.

Nili Lotan pants, $325; nililotan.com

How cool are these National Park socks?

Pendleton National Park Yellowstone socks, $13; pendleton-usa.com

