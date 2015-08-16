11 Awesome Glamping Picks to Hit the Outdoors in Style

Love fresh air and the great outdoors, but not into roughing it? Then try "glamping," aka glamourous camping. Glamping is the fun and chich alternative to your traditional weekend in the woods. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite glamping items to get you in the mood.
You could wear this backpack on a hike or to brunch.
Madewell backpack, $148; madewell.com
Go hiking in these or just look the part.
Prada hiking boots, $790; barneys.com
Looks great layered with other personal necklaces.
Pamela Love arrowhead necklace, $185; shopbop.com
For chilly nights by the campfire.
Lemlem blanket poncho, $265; net-a-porter.com
Lakes, ponds, rivers—you're prepared.
We Are Handsome swimsuit, $254; wearehandsome.com
Made for hands-free hiking or a busy day of shopping.
Ralph Lauren leather belt bag, $295; ralphlauren.com
Cozy up with this adorable cardi.
Campfire bear sweater, $385; grantedclothing.com
The bright orange really shows off a tan.
Asos camping sandals, $54; asos.com
Such a classic and keeps the sun off your face, too.
Panama hat, $58; jcrew.com
Bonus: Looks cute with heels post-camping.
Nili Lotan pants, $325; nililotan.com
How cool are these National Park socks?
Pendleton National Park Yellowstone socks, $13; pendleton-usa.com