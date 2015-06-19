Here's How You Can Wear Flip-Flops for a Good Cause (& Get a Free Smoothie in the Process)

Here's one reason to wear your flip-flops beyond the beach—it's National Flip-Flop Day, and to celebrate, Tropical Smoothie Café is handing out free smoothies today to anyone who stops by wearing the summer sandal from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. And best of all, the café is using the day as an opportunity to raise funds that benefit its national charity partner Camp Sunshine, a program that supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families (the cafe has raised 2.6 million dollars to date).

In honor of the day, we rounded up seven of our favorite flip-flops that can be worn at the pool, post-beach cocktails—and at any Tropical Smoothie Café location. (Also, Old Navy is hosting a $1 in-store flip-flop sale on Saturday, June 20th that you should get in on).

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from top): Old Navy, $5; oldnavy.com. Ipanema, $24; ipanemausa.com. Tory Burch, $125; toryburch.com. Tkees, $55; tkees.com. Splendid, $48; shopbop.com. Havaianas, $20; net-a-porter.com. Dolce Vita, $59; nordstrom.com.

