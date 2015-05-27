7 Flattering One-Pieces to Help You Overcome Jumpsuit-Phobia

There are no other pieces quite as easy to wear as jumpsuits. They make for the perfect instant outfit. Admittedly though, wearing a one-piece takes a certain level of commitment—a deterrent for those who already have a phobia of one-pieces to begin with. That's why we compiled an introductory guide to the seven best jumpsuits around that boast flattering necklines, alluring details (think: cut-outs and sculpted bodices), and a range of silhouettes.

Courtesy

Sleek, lightweight fabric combined with a tapered-leg silhouette can easily take you from day to night.

J. Crew, $148; jcrew.com

Courtesy

The wide-leg shape creates a polished and chic look.

Theory, $279; saksfiftavenue.com

RELATED: How to Rock a One-Piece Wonder When You're Petite

Courtesy

A sweatheart necklace and calf-grazing culotte length is the foundation for the ultimate cool-girl look.

Tibi, $695; bloomingdales.com

Courtesy

This dressy style is the perfect combination of femininity and modernity. The crepe overlay adds a layered and elegant element.

Trina Turk, $368; saksfifthavenue.com

Courtesy

This playful halter culotte cut-out one-piece is the answer to what to wear on those hot summer days.

Topshop, $110; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Got a vacation planned? Pack light with this relaxed palm print one-piece.

Mara Hoffman, $264; marahoffman.com

Courtesy

Try out the trend with this '70s-inspired floral-print, wide-leg piece.

Zara, $80; zara.com

RELATED: Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Gap Under $250, Total