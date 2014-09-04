Shop the First-Ever Piperlime Collection Now!

Get your credit card ready! You'll want to scoop up these fun, affordable pieces from Piperlime’s brand new in-house collection, now available to purchase. The 68-piece line ranges from $34 to $170, and is designed to complement the other brands offered on the site.

From bright dresses and chic jackets, to luxe faux-leather skirts and wear-with-anything tanks, Piperlime Collection is made for mixing and matching. "Our customer is the contemporary girl who loves to curate her own looks," says designer Jamie Lewin. "While we're always inspired by the runway, our girl looks to street style and social media for tips on how to wear all of the pieces in her own way."

To cater to this Instagram obsession (consider us guilty-as-charged), Piperlime recently unveiled a new online shopping experience complete with a feed of inspirational ’grams that'll spark outfit ideas, plus product pages with styling tips from fashion bloggers. Trust us, your closet is about to score a few new MVPs.

