14 Emoji-Inspired Accessories You'll Heart

The only thing more fun than a conversation consisting entirely of emojis is actually wearing your favorite smiley face emoticon. From jewelry to bags to shoes, designers have been bringing some of our favorite texting characters to life in chic new ways. Take a cue from Kate Bosworth (pictured, above), giving her leather jacket a playful spin with a few emoji pins. Below, we’ve rounded up the best emoji-inspired accessories to help your wardrobe speak for itself.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: 1. Marc by Marc Jacobs bag, $200; net-a-porter.com. 2. Alison Lou necklace, $1,650; net-a-porter.com. 3. Connor stationery, $85; barneys.com. 4. Chiara Ferragni slippers, $271; chiaraferragnicollection.com. 5. Tatty Devine earrings, $63; asos.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: 6. Elephant Heart necklace, $85; elephantheart.com. 7. Nektar De Stagni ring, $556; nektardestagni.com. 8. Phillip Plein, price upon request; plein.com. 9. Redbubble iPhone case, $27; redbubble.com. 10. Ryan Porter bracelet, $86; shopryanporter.com. 11. Love Always bracelet, $48; lovealwaysbysd.com. 12. Mali Beads bracelet, $42; malibeads.com. 13.Claire's backpack, $20; claires.com. 14. Claire's Emoji tumbler, $10; claires.com.

RELATED: Bacon, Avocado, and a Prince? The New Emojis You'll Be Obsessed with in 2016