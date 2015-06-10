Shop Like a Star: Emma Roberts's Round Statement Sunnies

When Emma Roberts hit the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic earlier this summer, she turned heads, not only with her cheery yellow Christine Alcalay number (that matched her sunny disposition), but also with her standout round shades. But unlike traditional John Lennon-esque sunnies, these from Preen by Thorn Bregazzi ($230; shopbop.com) deliver a more modern, flirtier take on the retro style, with their lace-like scalloped wire frames. Basically, we haven't been able to stop thinking about them ever since. We've been so enamored, in fact, that we rounded up 12 look-a-like shades with unique twists, from graphic treatments to luxe finishes.

