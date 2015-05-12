Give Your Rainbow Brights a Break with Earthy Neutrals

Take a break from summer brights and go neutral with soft, earthy tones that are reminiscent of sandy beaches and the desert. From creamy dresses to warm camel slides, we rounded up nine neutrals that deserve a spot in your everyday outfit rotation.

1. Theory vest, $700; matchesfashion.com

Throw this dark tan vest over an all-white look. The linen texture adds an earthy element, resembling that of a sandstone.

2. Trademark skirt, $343; trade-mark.com

A utilitarian take on earthy tones is an obvious one, but this pocketed skirt boasts a cool modern shape.

3. The Row dress, $1,690; matchesfashion.com

This cream belted dress is so, so chic. Ground it with simple slides for an effortless and casual look.

4. Zara jacket, $80; zara.com

A white jacket to throw over beige pieces can give your look a clean edge.

5. Derek Lam 10 Crosby slides, $175; bergdorfgoodman.com

Comfort slides in this soft tan will complement just about any outfit.

6. Elizabeth and James dress, $356; matchesfashion.com

The texture adds interest, thanks to its three-dimensional depth.

7. Chloe bag, $1,850; nordstrom.com

A brown purse is as much of a classic as your go-to black bag.

8. Acne trousers, $420; ssense.com

The paperbag waist makes this pant not only super comfortable, but also very pretty.

9. Ellery top, $650; matchesfashion.com

The two-tone pockets lends a cool edge to this elegant top.

