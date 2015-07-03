Petite? Here's Why Crop Tops Should Be Your Summer BFF

The sartorial silver lining to being under 5'3'' is crop tops. Given our short torsos, crop tops not only fall at a respectable length (neither micro short or laughably long), but they also help elongate our stature. A sliver of skin guarantees the illusion of a stretched torso, with the bonus of accentuated curves. From off-the-shoulder to cut-outs, shop seven hot crops that we love.
The cool girl inside you is screaming for this utilitarian grosgrain top with buckle straps. The mini top has a curve-hugging bodice that will emphasize and flatter your shape.
Topshop, $48; topshop.com
Try a minimalist approach with this cotton stretch racer-back crop. The contrast banded hem creates division and highlights curves at the waist.
Rag & Bone, $255; fwrd.com
Here is every boho girl's dream. The off-the-shoulder neckline shows off the décolletage while the gathered hem falls at the narrowest part of your waist.
Elizabeth & James, $265; net-a-porter.com
Go back to the '90s with asymmetrical front-tie poplin. Style it with high waisted denim shorts and your favorite tennis sneakers.
Tibi, $275; tibi.com
Dare to wear cut-outs with this fiery red piece.
T by Alexander Wang, $320; alexanderwang.com
Marry your Bohemian side and '90s flair with this yellow ribbed halter top.
River Island, $48; riverisland.com
Power up the pastels with this cropped shell. Pair it with denim culottes or a flared midi to really play with your proportions.
Mara Hoffman, $139; zappos.com
