Petite? Here's Why Crop Tops Should Be Your Summer BFF

The sartorial silver lining to being under 5'3'' is crop tops. Given our short torsos, crop tops not only fall at a respectable length (neither micro short or laughably long), but they also help elongate our stature. A sliver of skin guarantees the illusion of a stretched torso, with the bonus of accentuated curves. From off-the-shoulder to cut-outs, shop seven hot crops that we love.

The cool girl inside you is screaming for this utilitarian grosgrain top with buckle straps. The mini top has a curve-hugging bodice that will emphasize and flatter your shape.

Topshop, $48; topshop.com

Try a minimalist approach with this cotton stretch racer-back crop. The contrast banded hem creates division and highlights curves at the waist.

Rag & Bone, $255; fwrd.com

Here is every boho girl's dream. The off-the-shoulder neckline shows off the décolletage while the gathered hem falls at the narrowest part of your waist.

Elizabeth & James, $265; net-a-porter.com

Go back to the '90s with asymmetrical front-tie poplin. Style it with high waisted denim shorts and your favorite tennis sneakers.

Tibi, $275; tibi.com

Dare to wear cut-outs with this fiery red piece.

T by Alexander Wang, $320; alexanderwang.com

Marry your Bohemian side and '90s flair with this yellow ribbed halter top.

River Island, $48; riverisland.com

Power up the pastels with this cropped shell. Pair it with denim culottes or a flared midi to really play with your proportions.

Mara Hoffman, $139; zappos.com

