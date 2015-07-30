The Sandals to Wear When Your Pedicure Is Chipped

In the sandal sphere, there's no shortage of styles, running the gamut from wedged espadrilles to minimalist designs, strappy slides to lace-up gladiators. But as different as they are, they share one thing in common—an open-toe silhouette, which unfortunately, requires painstaking effort in terms of pedicure upkeep.

When design geniuses Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler introduced their closed-toe flatform on the spring/summer 2014 runway (above, left), it served as a cool, edgier alternative to traditional sandals. And more recently, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Kenzo debuted a pointy-toe perforated design on the spring/summer 2015 runway that had all the benefits of a sandal (read: maximum ventilation), but without the exposure.

And now that we're shifting our attention from summer fashion to fall, closed-toe sandal hybrids make for the perfect transitional shoe during those awkward in-between periods of seasonal uncertainty. On that note, we rounded up our nine favorite woven designs to take you from now to the end of fall, no pedicure required.

Courtesy

Zara, $26; zara.com

Courtesy

Topshop, $24; topshop.com

Courtesy

Asos, $45; asos.com

Courtesy

Ancient Greek Sandals, $214; ancient-greek-sandals.com

Courtesy

Sophia Webster, $330; net-a-porter.com

Courtesy

Whistles, $170; whistles.com

Courtesy

Banana Republic, $108; bananarepublic.com

Courtesy

J. Crew, $168; jcrew.com

Courtesy

Chamula, $58; office.co.uk

RELATED: How to Keep Your Feet from Slipping and Sliding in the Summer Heat