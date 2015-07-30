The Sandals to Wear When Your Pedicure Is Chipped

In the sandal sphere, there's no shortage of styles, running the gamut from wedged espadrilles to minimalist designs, strappy slides to lace-up gladiators. But as different as they are, they share one thing in common—an open-toe silhouette, which unfortunately, requires painstaking effort in terms of pedicure upkeep.
When design geniuses Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler introduced their closed-toe flatform on the spring/summer 2014 runway (above, left), it served as a cool, edgier alternative to traditional sandals. And more recently, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Kenzo debuted a pointy-toe perforated design on the spring/summer 2015 runway that had all the benefits of a sandal (read: maximum ventilation), but without the exposure.
And now that we're shifting our attention from summer fashion to fall, closed-toe sandal hybrids make for the perfect transitional shoe during those awkward in-between periods of seasonal uncertainty. On that note, we rounded up our nine favorite woven designs to take you from now to the end of fall, no pedicure required.
Zara, $26; zara.com
Topshop, $24; topshop.com
Asos, $45; asos.com
Ancient Greek Sandals, $214; ancient-greek-sandals.com
Sophia Webster, $330; net-a-porter.com
Whistles, $170; whistles.com
Banana Republic, $108; bananarepublic.com
J. Crew, $168; jcrew.com
Chamula, $58; office.co.uk
