Replicate Chrissy Teigen's Jet-Set Look With These 5 Pieces

You’d think Chrissy Teigen was only fun and games after watching her balance a plate of chicken wings on her derriere. But when it comes to fashion for the 29-year-old bombshell, she's a serious arbiter of style. This week, the multi-hyphenate model, burgeoning cookbook author, and Lip Sync Battle host stepped into Los Angeles’s LAX airport after touring across Portland, San Francisco, and Minneapolis in just a few days.

Teigen must have been exhausted, but her wavy blonde hair and easy summer ensemble said otherwise. She literally glowed as she smiled cheek to cheek beneath a pair of oversized sunglasses that perfectly complimented her five-piece look. Teigen comfortably slipped into a pair of ripped blue jeans, knee-high brown leather boots and an off-the-shoulder asymmetric top. Her black leather geometric bag from The Row ($5,500; farfetch.com)was also large enough to hold the essentials yet easy to tote. For Teigen, it's another day, another win.

Courtesy

Get the Look: (left to right) Uniqlo crew neck, $14.90; uniqlo.com. Zara black tote, $39.90; zara.com. American Eagle jeans, $49.95; ae.com. Dior butterfly sunglasses, $480; nordstrom.com. Tory Burch boots, $695; bloomingdales.com.

