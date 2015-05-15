9 Pieces of Celestial Jewelry that Have Us Starry-Eyed

Are you into stargazing? Astrology? Some combination of the two? Then, you're going to be over the moon for these heavenly pieces. From starry strands to diamond-encrusted zodiac pendants, piling on our curation of delicate gems is practically written in the stars.

This star- and pearl-embellished jewel is designed by cool photography duo Inez and Vinoodh.

Inez and Vinoodh necklace, $2,100; net-a-porter.com

We'd wager that this will be the one necklace you'll wear every day—and never take off again.

Minor Obsessions necklace, $390; barneys.com

Consider this ring a tougher version of the celestial trend.

Elizabeth and James ring, $95; saksfifthavenue.com

The perfect birthday gift for the woman who has it all? Her zodiac sign adorned with diamonds.

Brooke Gregson necklace, $1,515; brookegregson.com

Mismatch your studs with one moon and one star.

Kris Nations earrings, $35; krisnations.com

This modern ring makes for a fantastic conversation starter.

Lara Bohinc ring, $700; larabohinc.com

Celestial shapes unite in this other-worldly design inspired by crop circles.

Pamela Love necklace, $250; pamelalovenyc.com

Layer your star-sign pendant with other necklaces of varying lengths.

Laura Lee Aries necklace, $420; avenue32.com

The open prongs give this ring an airy, layered feel.

Jacquie Aiche ring, $308; shopbop.com

