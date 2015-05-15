9 Pieces of Celestial Jewelry that Have Us Starry-Eyed

Are you into stargazing? Astrology? Some combination of the two? Then, you're going to be over the moon for these heavenly pieces. From starry strands to diamond-encrusted zodiac pendants, piling on our curation of delicate gems is practically written in the stars.
This star- and pearl-embellished jewel is designed by cool photography duo Inez and Vinoodh.
Inez and Vinoodh necklace, $2,100; net-a-porter.com
We'd wager that this will be the one necklace you'll wear every day—and never take off again.
Minor Obsessions necklace, $390; barneys.com
Consider this ring a tougher version of the celestial trend.
Elizabeth and James ring, $95; saksfifthavenue.com
The perfect birthday gift for the woman who has it all? Her zodiac sign adorned with diamonds.
Brooke Gregson necklace, $1,515; brookegregson.com
Mismatch your studs with one moon and one star.
Kris Nations earrings, $35; krisnations.com
This modern ring makes for a fantastic conversation starter.
Lara Bohinc ring, $700; larabohinc.com
Celestial shapes unite in this other-worldly design inspired by crop circles.
Pamela Love necklace, $250; pamelalovenyc.com
Layer your star-sign pendant with other necklaces of varying lengths.
Laura Lee Aries necklace, $420; avenue32.com
The open prongs give this ring an airy, layered feel.
Jacquie Aiche ring, $308; shopbop.com
