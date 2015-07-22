From Daring to Demure, We Shopped Out Every Denim Shorts Style for Summer

The denim short is the summer staple to own. They are as synonymous with warm weather as an ice cream cone. But when it comes to mastering the look, there are about a million ways that one can go. Tricky, right? Well, it doesn’t have to be. To figure out your denim cut-off spirit animal, look no further than five of our favorite celebs who make the ubiquitous short look their summer signature.

Kim Kardashian: The Bermuda Babe

AKM-GSI, Courtesy (3)

Curves can make finding an uber-flattering fit a challenge when shorts shopping, but in true KKW style, Kardashian discovered, and subsequently rocked, these denim Bermudas. It's a tough look to master but balancing the masculine silhouette with a super-sexy top is a good place to start.

Shop the pieces (from top): Miss Selfridge, $42; missselfridge.com. John Lewis, $65; us.johnlewis.com. J Brand, $339; harrods.com.

Kate Hudson: The Baggy Boyfriend

AKM-GSI, Courtesy (4)

A true Cali girl, Kate Hudson wears this effortless style with ease. No muss, no fuss is her motto and you can tell just how easy these shorts are to wear. The lived-in look definitely has its perks. You can do an afternoon shopping excursion and still chill on the beach with no wardrobe change.

Shop the pieces (from top): Current/Elliott, $180; net-a-porter.com. + People, $98; farfetch.com. Off-White, $277; farfetch.com. Rag & Bone, $210; farfetch.com.

Beyonce: The Hold 'Em High Short

beyonce/Instagram, Courtesy (4)

Queen Bey's go-to short style is a super high-rise with distressed detailing. Bonus points if you choose to go the '80s bombshell route with a full acid-wash, but you will still get the look even if you don’t opt for the rock 'n roll vibe. A high-waist, some strategic holes, and a hint of butt cheek will do just fine.

Shop the pieces (from top): Boohoo, $24; boohoo.com. Glamorous, $47; glamorous.com. Abercrombie & Fitch $29; abercrombie.com. River Island, $60; riverisland.com.

Taylor Swift: The Tailored Short

David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Courtesy (4)

Leave it to Swift to find the ladylike version of the denim short and tailor it to make it her own. Not one for "off-duty" style, Swift makes a point to select shorts that are appropriate for day time and date-night. The rolled cuff detailing keeps them feeling young and modern.

Shop the pieces (from top): J. Crew Factory, $45; factory.jcrew.com. American Eagle, $30; ae.com. Mother denim, $185; stylebop.com. Tinsel, $21; lordandtaylor.com.

Chrissy Teigen: The Short 'n Sweet

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Courtesy (4)

Ok, granted, Teigen is a famous model with legs for days, and her preferred short will not be for everyone. But, hey, she seems like the kind of girl who will try just about anything once, and so if not her shorts, try to adopt that attitude. This super-short cut-off is ideal with a bikini cover-up or for roaming around a lazy beach town. It gives a whole new meaning to beach bum.

Shop the pieces (from top): Maykool, $18; maykool.com. American Eagle, $45; ae.com. True Religion, $175; stylebop.com. One Teaspoon, $115; otteny.com.

