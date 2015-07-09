These Celebrity Specs Will Inspire Your Next Eyewear Purchase

It’s hard to remember a time when bold eyewear wasn’t trendy. Changing up your everyday glasses can completely transform your appearance. Take a cue from some of our favorite celebrities, like Demi Moore, Emmy Rossum and other A-listers who have been spotted rocking dynamic frames. Below, we’ve shopped out a few of our favorite options, so you too can change up your look.

Frame Inspiration: Jaime King

Getty Images; Courtesy (3)

Shop the pieces: AndrewAndrew x Target Optical, $129; targetoptical.com. Warby Parker, $95; warbyparker.com. Prada, $330; lenscrafters.com.

Frame Inspiration: Iris Apfel

Getty Images; Courtesy (3)

Shop the pieces: Vint & York, $109; vintandyork.com. Persol, $279; glasses.com. Ray-Ban, $160; lenscrafters.com.

Frame Inspiration: Demi Moore

Getty Images; Courtesy (3)

Shop the pieces: Prada, $330; lenscrafters.com. Tom Ford, $199; ezcontactsusa.com. Versace, $225; glasses.com.

Frame Inspiration: Emmy Rossum

Getty Images; Courtesy (3)

Shop the pieces: Dior, $213; sunsvision.com. Miu Miu, $410; lenscrafters.com. Vogue Eyewear, $119; glasses.com.

Frame Inspiration: Dakota Johnson

Getty Images; Courtesy (3)

Shop the pieces: Tiffany, $300; lenscrafters.com. Michael Kors, $225; lenscrafters.com. Coach, $188; lenscrafters.com.

