Shop Like a Star: Diane Kruger's Too-Cool Straw Fedora

There is a handful of style-savvy stars who can pull off pretty much anything and look beyond exceptional. Diane Kruger is one of them. She can be counted on for delivering fail-proof red carpet looks time and time again. And this fact isn't limited to just the red carpet, either.

Her off-duty style is something to behold, which brings us to her go-to summertime essential: the straw hat. Kruger was snapped hitting a beach party in her best shoreside attire (sun-faded 3x1 denim separates) that she topped with a blue banded straw fedora and sunnies. Naturally, we've concluded that straw fedoras make for the best summer accessory, and, to that end, we shopped out 10 look-a-like lids, below.

