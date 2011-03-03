Shop For a Cause at the Pink Passion Auction

Breast cancer awareness organization Susan G. Komen for the Cure just announced its first-ever Pink Passion Auction—an online sale filled with beauty treatments, luxury vacations, and pink fashion items from designers like Valentino, Judith Ripka, and Jimmy Choo. The Manolo Blahnik brand even donated a pair of the famous blue stilettos from Sex and the City in a rose-colored satin hue for the event. “I am thrilled by the number of luxury brands embracing the promise that started Susan G. Komen for the Cure by donating these extraordinary pink items,” said Nancy G. Brinker, the organization’s founder. To shop for a cause, head over to charitybuzz.com. All proceeds will be donated to the Susan G. Komen for a Cure charity.