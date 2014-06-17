Shop for a Cause: Novel-Inspired Bags and Tees for the Contemporary Bookworm

Image zoom Courtesy (4)

Calling all book fanatics! We found a literature-loving brand perfectly suited to all your fashion needs.

Out of Print celebrates the world's greatest stories through fashion by creating apparel, tote bags, iPhone cases, stationery items, accessories, and more printed with representations of everyone's favorite literary works. Their products feature iconic and often out-of-print book covers: some are classics, some are just interesting enough to make great T-shirts, but all are striking works of art.

Even the stars are on board—Leighton Meester embraced her love of written work in an Of Mice and Men tee from the brand, which she donned (below) to celebrate her role as as Curley's wife in the current Broadway adaptation (featuring James Franco and Chris O'Dowd) of John Steinbeck's classic novel.

The best part about Out of Print? In addition to spreading the joy of reading through their retro chic creations, they also work to provide people around the world with easier access to books. For each product sold on their site, one book is donated to a community in need through their partnership with Books For Africa. Visit outofprintclothing.com now to shop their designs and learn more about their philanthropic cause.

Want more Leighton Meester? See the star's best looks ever in our gallery!