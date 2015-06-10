You'll Adore J. Crew's Love Message to Nepal

When the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in the late hours of April 25 earlier this year, it left complete devastation and a death toll of 8,000-plus in its wake. Among the first to respond to the natural disaster was one of fashion's own—New York–based Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, who spearheaded the effort to raise donations in the fashion industry by working with the CFDA. It's not the first time Gurung has been vocal about his native Nepal—he has previously used the Himalayas as design inspiration for his collection, piecing together a stunning lineup of scenic prints with a palette of aquas and purples.

Nepal's beauty also caught the eye of another fashion brand. As part of its Garments for Good program, J. Crew has effectively captured the country's natural aesthetics in a "Love to Nepal" tote. Fifty percent of the retail price will benefit the American Red Cross in conjunction with the global Red Cross network and the Nepal Red Cross to provide humanitarian assistance and relief to those affected.

Courtesy

Printed with a gorgeous infrared image of the Annapurna Himalayan Range (shot by photographer Sean Lynch), the tote is one to behold—and it's available for pre-order now for $30 at jcrew.com.

