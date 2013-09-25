Shop Catherine Malandrino's Kohl's Collection Early, Kurt Russell Joins the Fast and Furious 7 Cast and More
FilmMagic, Facebook (5)
1. Get a head start on shopping the Catherine Malandrino and Kohl's collection four days before it hits stores! [SheFinds]
2. Kurt Russell is joining Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 7. [HuffPo]
3. Listen to Cher cover one of Miley Cyrus' songs from The Last Song soundtrack. [YouTube]
4. Want to go to space? Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic will launch in 2014. [Mashable]
5. Now you can dress your boyfriend in Gap and GQ's 37 piece collection from four dapper menswear designers. [Racked]
6. Get to know socialite Tamara Ecclestone. She's launching a hair line at Bergdorf Goodman. [WWD]