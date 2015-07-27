Shop Caitlyn Jenner's Stunning Wrap Dress from the I Am Cait Premiere

Not only is Caitlyn Jenner becoming a powerful voice in the LGBT community—she's looking pretty damn good while doing it. In her new docu-series I Am Cait, her latest campaign to introduce herself to the world and raise awareness for those struggling with gender issues of their own, which premiered last night on E!, we get a no-holds-barred look at her life at home, including (but definitely not limited to) her closet. The curtain is officially unveiled when Kim demands to see what she's working with, and, as it turns out, it's quite a lot.

Courtesy

Jenner, clad in a Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress in a wonderfully loud multicolored lip print, pictured above ($398; dvf.com), walks her half-daughter through racks upon racks of clothes from other high-end designers the likes of Lilly Pulitzer and Tom Ford. Showing off a fancy black long-sleeve dress by the latter, Kim reveals that Kris has the same one, and Caitlyn jokes that they should wear it out on the same night and get photographed for a "Who Wore It Best?" column in a weekly magazine. Touché.

