Shop the #LFW Snapshot: Burberry's Lace and Anorak Pairing

Throughout Fashion Month, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew is shopping out pieces inspired by the runway and street style stars that you can wear now.
Designer Christopher Bailey of Burberry Prorsum found a way to wear an evening dress for day during London Fashion Week—by unexpectedly styling it with an anorak. Not only does the sporty coat offer juxtaposition against the romantic lace dress, but the two paired together deliver an effortless cool-girl aesthetic. Style the perfect combo with flats, especially for when you're on the move.
Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Self-Portrait dress, $398; matchesfashion.com. Coldwater Creek jacket, $60; coldwatercreek.com, Tibi dress, $450; matchesfashion.com, Moncler jacket, $755; farfetch.com.
