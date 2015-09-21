Shop the #LFW Snapshot: Burberry's Lace and Anorak Pairing

Designer Christopher Bailey of Burberry Prorsum found a way to wear an evening dress for day during London Fashion Week—​by unexpectedly styling it with an anorak. Not only does the sporty coat offer juxtaposition against the romantic lace dress, but the two paired together deliver an effortless cool-girl aesthetic. Style the perfect combo with flats, especially for when you're on the move.

Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Self-Portrait dress, $398; matchesfashion.com. Coldwater Creek jacket, $60; coldwatercreek.com, Tibi dress, $450; matchesfashion.com, Moncler jacket, $755; farfetch.com.

