Brocade Is Back—and Better Than Ever

You no longer have to associate brocade with your grandma. The deep colors and luscious patterns seen on the uphlostery-like textile are the perfect way to embrace the colder weather. Invest in a brocade top or accessory now to give your favorite outfit a luxurious edge.

Zara trousers, $70.00; zara.com

Rochas heels, $695; net-a-porter.com

Marques'Almeida top, $362; matchesfashion.com

Alice + Olivia dress, $495; net-a-porter.com

Kotur clutch, $450; marissacollections.com

Topshop skirt, $250; topshop.com

Tory Burch long sleeve top, $121; farfetch.com

PHOTOS: Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe with These Dreamy Brocade Pieces