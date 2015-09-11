Brocade Is Back—and Better Than Ever

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho & Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
You no longer have to associate brocade with your grandma. The deep colors and luscious patterns seen on the uphlostery-like textile are the perfect way to embrace the colder weather. Invest in a brocade top or accessory now to give your favorite outfit a luxurious edge.
Courtesy
Zara trousers, $70.00; zara.com
Courtesy
Rochas heels, $695; net-a-porter.com
Courtesy
Marques'Almeida top, $362; matchesfashion.com
Courtesy
Alice + Olivia dress, $495; net-a-porter.com
Courtesy
Kotur clutch, $450; marissacollections.com
Courtesy
Topshop skirt, $250; topshop.com
Courtesy
Tory Burch long sleeve top, $121; farfetch.com
PHOTOS: Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe with These Dreamy Brocade Pieces