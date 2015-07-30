And the Bride Wore Flats: 10 Pairs for Your Big Day

When it comes to bridal footwear, heels reign supreme. But for those who want to stay grounded on the big day, who prefer comfort over height, flats are always an option, albeit a less common one. That's why we rounded up 10 chic pairs that can carry you from the ceremony to the reception—all without the blisters and aching arches. From darling heart-motif flats to pretty lace pairs, shop bridal flats that are perfect for a walk down the aisle and for a night of dancing.

RELATED: Gorgeous Bridal Lingerie That Will Make Your Big Day All the More Special