Shop Brian Atwood's Lower-Price Collection!

Brian Atwood’s luxurious shoe designs accessorize many celebrity feet, including Emma Stone, Olivia Wilde, Mila Kunis, Selena Gomez, Rachel Bilson, and more. And while a pair from his namesake label can cost up to $1,300, this fall he introduces his new lower-priced B Brian Atwood collection. The debut features animal-print calf skin pumps, suede fringe ankle boots, and sexy strappy sandals, all for half of the price of the items in his original collection. “Watching my vision for B come to life and sharing the excitement with shoe lovers everywhere is exciting,” Atwood tells InStyle.com. “The response has been overwhelming!” Click through to see some of our favorite styles, and shop the lineup at SaksFifthAvenue.com.