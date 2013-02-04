Shop Beyonce's Super Bowl Shoes by Proenza Schouler

How could Beyonce dance for 14 minutes straight during her Super Bowl XLVII halftime show? With the help of amazing footwear! The singer, along with fellow Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, stomped and bounced across the 50-yard-line stage wearing lace-up booties by Proenza Schouler. The style is one of the New York brand's classics, which you can find for $930 at the brand's Madison Avenue location (call 212-585-3200 to order). You can also shop the style in black or burgundy suede for $309 (down from $775) on the new Barneys New York Warehouse Sale site, barneyswarehouse.com. As for her over-the-knee socks, they're actually pantyhose—surprise!!!—score them for $25 at prettypollyusa.com.

Plus, see more of Bey's halftime show!

