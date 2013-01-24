Shop Beyoncé's Woven Flats for Charity

Not only did Beyoncé just perform at the Presidential Inauguration, but she also found the time to launch a brand new blog, a space on which she will share all her favorite things with her Beyhive fans. And for one of her first posts, she highlighted a pair of woven shoes she just wore on Instagram—and we found them! They're the Jaipur Tie Flats by Giraffe Walk, which are hand-woven by a group of women in Chennai, India, who receive a portion of proceeds from the sale of the shoes. "The ultimate thrill for every shoe designer is to have their shoes on a woman who enhances the design," the shoe's designer David Siskin told InStyle.com. "Beyoncé is more than a musical superstar and style icon, she is a woman with a sophisticated and modern aesthetic. Her exposure will help increase the amount we can donate to our partners in Chennai." Shop the shoes for $235 at giraffewalk.com.

