13 Summer Slides that Are Far Superior to Your Average Sandals

When athleisure and normcore first hit the fashion scene last year, the two collided and found sanctuary in sport-inspired run-of-the-mill footwear, bringing back, namely, slides of the Birkenstock variety. And ever since, every kind of pool slide imaginable has made a splash in the summer sandal sphere. We waded through them all and rounded up the chicest soles that will have you ditch your average pool slides. From iridescent finishes to luxe embellishments, slip into these 13 stylish slides.
Loeffler Randall, $195; loefflerrandall.com
See by Chloe, $230; net-a-porter.com
Dolce Vita, $120; dolcevita.com
Proenza Schouler, $595; nordstrom.com
Asos, $50; asos.com
J. Crew, $78; jcrew.com
ATP Atelier, $160; net-a-porter.com
Kenneth Cole, $89; kennethcole.com
Sophia Webster, $270; sophiawebster.com
Mother of Pearl, $395; shopbop.com
Joie, $185; joie.com
Ancient Greek Sandals, $235; shopbop.com
Feit, $460; jennikayne.com