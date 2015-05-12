13 Summer Slides that Are Far Superior to Your Average Sandals

When athleisure and normcore first hit the fashion scene last year, the two collided and found sanctuary in sport-inspired run-of-the-mill footwear, bringing back, namely, slides of the Birkenstock variety. And ever since, every kind of pool slide imaginable has made a splash in the summer sandal sphere. We waded through them all and rounded up the chicest soles that will have you ditch your average pool slides. From iridescent finishes to luxe embellishments, slip into these 13 stylish slides.

Loeffler Randall, $195; loefflerrandall.com

See by Chloe, $230; net-a-porter.com

Dolce Vita, $120; dolcevita.com

Proenza Schouler, $595; nordstrom.com

Asos, $50; asos.com

J. Crew, $78; jcrew.com

ATP Atelier, $160; net-a-porter.com

Kenneth Cole, $89; kennethcole.com

Sophia Webster, $270; sophiawebster.com

Mother of Pearl, $395; shopbop.com

Joie, $185; joie.com

Ancient Greek Sandals, $235; shopbop.com

Feit, $460; jennikayne.com

