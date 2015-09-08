8 Reasons to Buy Suede Boots for Fall

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Ever since we spotted the navy suede Edun boots on the runways earlier this year (above), we could hardly contain our excitement for fall. The color, the fabric, the height—these boots possessed every quality we love about a good pair of shoes. Now, with fall upon us, we are still dreaming about the Edun pair, but the editors in us can't commit to a shoe purchase without first scoping out the market. Below are eight of our favorite suede boots that will step up your fall shoe game.
Suede Boots
J. Crew $288 SHOP IT
ASOS $99 SHOP IT
Lanvin $1,185 SHOP IT
Gianvito Rossi $1,675 SHOP IT
Isabel Marant $555 SHOP IT
Chloe $960 SHOP IT
Tabitha Simmons $969 SHOP IT
Stella McCartney $1,025 SHOP IT