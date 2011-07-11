Shop the Best Online Sales at StyleFind.com!

Looking for a good online sale? StyleFind.com rounded up the best of the Web for you! Today kicks off Summer Sale Week for the shopping site, so head over to StyleFind.com to find the deepest discounts and designer markdowns, hand-selected by the editors. Some top picks include a DKNY purse for $109, Loeffler Randall booties for $220, a Diane Von Furstenberg dress for $198, and colorful bangles for $17. Check out all the deals now!

