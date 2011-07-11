Shop the Best Online Sales at StyleFind.com!

Courtesy of Stylefind
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 11, 2011 @ 2:05 pm

Looking for a good online sale? StyleFind.com rounded up the best of the Web for you! Today kicks off Summer Sale Week for the shopping site, so head over to StyleFind.com to find the deepest discounts and designer markdowns, hand-selected by the editors. Some top picks include a DKNY purse for $109, Loeffler Randall booties for $220, a Diane Von Furstenberg dress for $198, and colorful bangles for $17. Check out all the deals now!

MORE SHOPPING NEWS!Summer 2011 Shopping: 50 Under $50Heidi Klum's QVC CollectionKate Middleton's Nail Polish: Get the Look

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!