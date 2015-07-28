The Best Fall Pieces That You Need to Buy ASAP

It's hard to believe that this dreadful summer humidity is going away anytime soon, but we're only a couple months away from crisp fall mornings, every iteration of pumpkin-infused treats imaginable, and yes, Fashion Week. You don't have to part with your denim cut-offs and linen sundresses just yet, but be prepared to see the most popular autumn pieces sell out in the blink of an eye come September. Keep on reading to see what you should snag now before it's gone forever or marked up 500 percent on eBay (we're not sure which is worse)!

Military Jacket

Courtesy

Attention! The new military is less costume-y, and more regal lady.

Marissa Webb jacket, $498; intermixonline.com

Patchwork Dress

Courtesy

We love this '70s-inspired and affordable one-piece that gives off a bohemian vibe—arguably the biggest trend of fall.

Zara dress, $70; zara.com

RELATED: These '70s Trends are Making a Major Comeback

Tie-Neck Blouse

Courtesy

Saccharine, retro, and polished—a weird combination, but the top works with just about anything.

Reiss blouse, $265; reiss.com

Brocade Pants

Courtesy

Luxe wallpaper-like patterns upgrade an ordinary pair of jeans.

Ermanno Scervino jeans, $476; farfetch.com

Velvet Shoe

Courtesy

We can't think of a major designer that did not feature velvet in some form for fall/winter 2015—it's the new "It" fabric.

Gianvito Rossi pumps, $745; net-a-porter.com

Pearl Jewelry

Courtesy

Yes, pearls can be edgy. Try them in unexpected settings, or better yet, mismatched intentionally.

Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $68; shopbop.com

PHOTOS: The Trends to Try Before Summer Ends

Related Video: Why This InStyle Editor Is Obsessed with Basic Terrain's Eden Pant