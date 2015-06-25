Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Warehouse for $250, Total

Suede skirt ($98; warehouse.co.uk): Channel your inner '70s girl with this A-line, front-snap skirt.

Belt detail bag ($68; warehouse.co.uk): This cream bag with black detailing is perfect to carry at work and on the weekend.

Mix shape cut-out studs ($11; warehouse.co.uk): These brass-and-steel cut-out earrings are go-tos for every outfit.

Tab-shoulder shell top ($53; warehouse.co.uk): Go for the minimalist look with this textured finished top—the collarless neckline is a great added detail.

Combined total cost: $230

