Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Warehouse for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at a total of $250 or less! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Warehouse. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
Suede skirt ($98; warehouse.co.uk): Channel your inner '70s girl with this A-line, front-snap skirt.
Belt detail bag ($68; warehouse.co.uk): This cream bag with black detailing is perfect to carry at work and on the weekend.
Mix shape cut-out studs ($11; warehouse.co.uk): These brass-and-steel cut-out earrings are go-tos for every outfit.
Tab-shoulder shell top ($53; warehouse.co.uk): Go for the minimalist look with this textured finished top—the collarless neckline is a great added detail.
Combined total cost: $230
