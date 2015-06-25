Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Warehouse for $250, Total

Courtesy

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at a total of $250 or less! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Warehouse. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.

ALI PEW
Jun 25, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Suede skirt ($98; warehouse.co.uk): Channel your inner '70s girl with this A-line, front-snap skirt.

Belt detail bag ($68; warehouse.co.uk): This cream bag with black detailing is perfect to carry at work and on the weekend.

Mix shape cut-out studs ($11; warehouse.co.uk): These brass-and-steel cut-out earrings are go-tos for every outfit.

Tab-shoulder shell top ($53; warehouse.co.uk): Go for the minimalist look with this textured finished top—the collarless neckline is a great added detail.

Combined total cost: $230

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.

Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Armani Exchange

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!