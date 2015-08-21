10 Reasons Why Cropped Flares Are the Transition Piece You Need Right Now

Danielle Prescod
Aug 21, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
There's no denying that the '70s had a major effect on fashion this year, but if you are tired of all the fringe and far-out fashions go ahead and hang up your Coachella crochet, because there is a way that you can rock this style with flair. Actually, with flares. But we aren't talking about the oversized bell-bottoms; the new look for denim is a kick-flare pant, a cropped boot-cut style that will show off your shoes instead of hiding them. As far as we're concerned that's a win, win. For now, rock them with ballet flats and espadrilles, but come fall, move these pants over to pair with a chunky knit and an ankle bootie. Here are 10 ways to get the look.

Cropped Flares 

