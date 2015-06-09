Searching for the Perfect Beach Bag? We Found 10!

Even though rainy days are set to fill this week's forecast here in New York, summer is on its way—and we can't wait to swap out our umbrella for a chic beach bag. This season, the offerings are as fun and playful as ever. Straw totes are embellished with poppy hues, punctuated with pom-poms, and dripping with tassels. Overall, the look is very festive, like the Caffe style above ($325; revolveclothing.com). There are brands that really own this category, such as Sensi Studio and Mar Y Sol, and others that are giving the look a go for a less costly price, like fast-fashion retailer Topshop. If the style feels too bright and colorful for your taste, know that this is the piece you should have a lot of fun with—think of it as the party bag you'll put to use on vacations, weekend getaways, and day trips to the beach. Read on to shop our favorite festive beach bags!

